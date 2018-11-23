Delhi: Special Assembly session on Monday to discuss attack on CM Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly will meet for a special session on Monday to discuss the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Secretariat, as well as AAP’s allegation pertaining to large-scale deletion of names of valid voters from the city’s electoral rolls.

The day-long session will see AAP MLAs training their guns on the BJP over the attack on the party chief. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Assembly will discuss the “attitude” of the Centre and Delhi Police in the aftermath of the attack.

Officials said Kejriwal is expected to speak on the attack as well. Speaking to reporters in Haryana on Wednesday, he had said, “I do not think any CM has been attacked four times in two years, in India’s history… They can’t stand our growth… They have been rattled by the developmental work in Delhi… Together, they want me to get killed. It’s their conspiracy.”

The CM will also address the alleged deletions of names from electoral rolls, which he again raised with Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on Tuesday.

In a letter to Rawat, which was released on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that the CEC has directed the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer not to share the deleted voters’ list as the state government does not have the power to seek the same from the district election officers.

“I am completely shocked as to why you are trying to hide the names of those voters whose names have been deleted?… I am puzzled that rather than rectifying it, CEC is desperately trying to hide the deleted voters names… Kindly put a certified, complete and authentic deleted voters’ list in public domain within a week,” the CM wrote.

Over its last three years in office, the AAP-led Delhi government has convened several special sessions of the House to discuss contentious issues such as full statehood, alleged non-cooperation of bureaucrats and concerns around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).