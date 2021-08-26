Delhi: South MCD gives anticipatory approval to change Mohammadpur’s name to Madhavpuram

Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan has given anticipatory approval to the change of name of Mohammadpur, a village in South Delhi limits, to Madhavpuram.

In a letter to the municipal secretaries, Suryan said, “It is stated that during the Mughal period, the names of all villages of Delhi were forcibly changed by the Mughals, including Mohammadpur village, ward number 66, Munirka which comes under the category of urbanised village and is under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.”

“Further, there was a long-pending demand of the people of the village to change the name of the village to Madhavpuram,” the letter reads.

It added, “Keeping in view the demands, sentiments and emotions of the people of the village and requests of area councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas, it would be appropriate if the name of Mohammadpur village is changed to Madhavpuram in public interest.”

Suryan said that the approval has been given from the corporation’s side and the proposal would now be passed in the house meeting.

A senior official of South MCD said the proposal would need the approval of the revenue department of Delhi government for the name change to be finalised.

Suryan said he would also write a letter to the Delhi government to make the changes in the revenue records.