Delhi: Snake caught from guard room at Home Minister Amit Shah’s house

A checkered keelback snake was caught from near a guard room at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house in New Delhi on Thursday.

The checkered keelback snake (Xenochrophis piscator) is a non-venomous species commonly seen in India.

Security personnel spotted the snake and alerted Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation, in the morning. When a two-member rescue team reached Shah’s house, the snake had made its way inside a gap between the wooden panels around the guard room, according to a communication from the NGO. The wooden panels then had to be removed to rescue the snake in a 30-minute-long operation.

The snake, which is around 5 ft long, is being observed and will be released soon. The snake is also called the Asiatic water snake and is found close to waterbodies. It has a checkered pattern on its body.

Wasim Akram, deputy director (special projects) of Wildlife SOS, said, “We get numerous calls for snake rescues from across Delhi-NCR. The rescue of the checkered keelback from the home minister’s bungalow was a challenging situation. Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened and may bite in retaliation or self-defence. Therefore, extra caution had to be maintained while carrying out the operation.”

According to Wildlife SOS, the snake is common in Delhi-NCR.