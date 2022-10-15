scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi: Snake caught from guard room at Home Minister Amit Shah’s house

Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened and may bite in retaliation or self-defence.

Checkered keelback rescued from Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

A checkered keelback snake was caught from near a guard room at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house in New Delhi on Thursday.

The checkered keelback snake (Xenochrophis piscator) is a non-venomous species commonly seen in India.

Security personnel spotted the snake and alerted Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation, in the morning. When a two-member rescue team reached Shah’s house, the snake had made its way inside a gap between the wooden panels around the guard room, according to a communication from the NGO. The wooden panels then had to be removed to rescue the snake in a 30-minute-long operation.

The snake, which is around 5 ft long, is being observed and will be released soon. The snake is also called the Asiatic water snake and is found close to waterbodies. It has a checkered pattern on its body.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

Wasim Akram, deputy director (special projects) of Wildlife SOS, said, “We get numerous calls for snake rescues from across Delhi-NCR. The rescue of the checkered keelback from the home minister’s bungalow was a challenging situation. Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened and may bite in retaliation or self-defence. Therefore, extra caution had to be maintained while carrying out the operation.”

According to Wildlife SOS, the snake is common in Delhi-NCR.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 02:28:06 pm
Next Story

In UK fallout, lessons for a world facing harsh economic realities

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement