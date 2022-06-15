Delhi: Six people injured after speeding water tanker hits them in Badarpur market

At least six people were injured after a speeding water tanker ran over a group of people in a busy market in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur. Police said the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the crowd. The incident took place at the Tajpur Pahari area in Badarpur late on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows locals buying vegetables on a street lined with shops. There are many people standing in the middle of the road. A speeding tanker takes a turn and is seen hitting a group of people before stopping near the footpath. Vegetable carts and vehicles are also damaged.

Police said at least six people were injured in the accident. Locals and police rushed the victims to nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. “Some of the injured persons have severe injuries. We have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the tanker driver,” a police officer said. A PCR call about the accident was made around 7.45 pm.

The police said that the driver has been detained and is being questioned.