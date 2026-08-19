Delhi SIR schedule revised for third time, final rolls to be released on November 4

The timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi was again revised on Wednesday.

The deadlines for the publication of the draft and final electoral rolls have been pushed by a week. While the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations was originally scheduled to be completed by August 17, the deadline has been pushed to August 24. The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 31, instead of August 24. The final rolls will be published on November 4, instead of October 27, as per the revised timeline.

This is the third revision of the timeline in the Capital since the exercise was launched with door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms among voters on June 30. Officials said the revision in the schedule is aimed at giving authorities more time for the rationalisation of polling stations.