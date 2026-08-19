Delhi SIR schedule revised for third time, final rolls to be released on November 4

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 31, instead of August 24.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
3 min readNew DelhiAug 19, 2026 10:17 PM IST
SIR survey in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)SIR survey in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi was again revised on Wednesday.

The deadlines for the publication of the draft and final electoral rolls have been pushed by a week. While the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations was originally scheduled to be completed by August 17, the deadline has been pushed to August 24. The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 31, instead of August 24. The final rolls will be published on November 4, instead of October 27, as per the revised timeline.

This is the third revision of the timeline in the Capital since the exercise was launched with door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms among voters on June 30. Officials said the revision in the schedule is aimed at giving authorities more time for the rationalisation of polling stations.

Also Read | Delhi SIR: Why Southeast district could see 7 lakh voter names deleted

1/3d of electors expected to be deleted

The SIR enumeration phase got over on Monday. During the close to one-and-a-half month long process, forms of 97.51 lakh electors — about 67% of the 1.45 crore electors recorded initally when the SIR exercise began in Delhi — had been collected and uploaded to the official portal, as per the data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The remaining 47.58 lakh electors, who constitute about 33% of the electorate — who were absent, may have moved or died; are covered under duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons — were marked “uncollectible” and will have their names struck off.

Also Read | A third of names could be deleted in Delhi’s draft SIR roll of electors

This indicates that the names of roughly one out of every three electors in the Capital is expected to be deleted from the draft roll.

The revised schedule shifts the window for filing claims and objections from August 24-September 23 to August 31-September 30. The notice phase for the disposal of claims and objections has also been extended from August 24-October 22 period to August 31 to October 29.

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This revision comes after the Election Commission had ordered two previous extensions to the SIR due to the slow progress on digitisation of enumeration forms.

Also Read | Duplicate entries, relocation: Why 1/3rd of electors may get deleted in SIR rolls

However, Delhi’s estimated 33% deletions at the draft stage is less than the other major metro cities. Bengaluru is set to see around 45% deletions, Hyderabad 41% deletions and Mumbai is set to see roughly 35% deletions.

The final number of exclusions from the electoral roll will be known only on November 4 when the final electoral rolls will be published.

Electors who may have submitted forms with incomplete details will get notices over the next two months asking for proof of their eligibility to remain on the electoral rolls. Some of them might be added back to the rolls. The ECI has also said that genuine electors who may have been deleted in the draft rolls can be added to the final roll in the one-month claims-and-objection period as fresh electors.

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Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

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