Delhi: Shot in face inside car, dumped on the road, woman survives

A 25-year-old woman, who works at a software firm in Gurgaon, was shot at and thrown out of an SUV Friday night in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The victim, Sonali Singh, a resident of Deoli village, was shot in the face by a neighbour, and rushed to a private hospital by four passersby.

Advertising

“A PCR call about a woman being shot at was received at 9 pm. In her statement, she said a person called Rahul Singhal, a resident of the same village as her, shot her and escaped,” said Additional DCP (South West) Benita Mary Jaiker.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station. Jaiker said the shooting was over money.

A police officer said, “Around three months ago, the victim gave over Rs 2 lakh to Singhal. On Friday, he asked her to meet in Saket to talk about this. They went towards Rajokri at around 8.40 pm. After she demanded the money back, she was shot at by Singhal in the car.”

Advertising

A senior police officer said only “Singh and Singhal were in the SUV, a Fortuner, at the time”.

He said the accused, who makes a living out of property rent, was missing when police reached his house in Deoli village. His family wasn’t present at home either.

On Saturday afternoon, after Singh was operated upon at AIIMS hospital, her father Joginder (49), an airline engineer, told The Sunday Express, “I got a call at 8.45 pm that my daughter had been shot at and was being taken to a hospital. When I reached the hospital, she told me that Rahul had shot her. She couldn’t say more, there was blood all over her face as she was shot on her cheekbone,” he said.

Her father said Singh leaves for work at 5 pm in an office car that comes to pick her up from their house in Deoli village.

“She left at 5.30 pm for work. Every day, she returns home by 4 am as she does the night shift at the firm in Guragon,” he said.

Singh, an MBA graduate, met the accused years ago through a school friend, and the three grew up together in Deoli village.

The victim’s father said, “Rahul is her friend’s cousin and she would often come over to visit. We had heard about Rahul, but found out only today that my daughter had lent him the money.”