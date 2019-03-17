Delhi: SHO caught on CCTV ‘beating up man’, police say will probe

After a four-minute CCTV footage of a senior police officer allegedly beating up a shopkeeper in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar emerged, the Delhi Police has said it will initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The video, which has a March 14 time stamp, purportedly shows a man being held by two officers and beaten up by a third.

The man who was allegedly being beaten was identified as Mohd Ibrahim (44), who runs an egg roll cart in the area. He has submitted a written complaint to DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, in which he has accused SHO Sarita Vihar Ajab Singh of beating him up.

When contacted, Ibrahim claimed, “On Thursday night, around 11 pm, SHO Sarita Vihar beat me up while I was packing up my egg roll stall to go home. He hit me with his elbows using a stick. He didn’t say why, but about 10 days ago, police had asked me and other shopkeepers in the area to remove our shops. I said I will do so when I get an official notice.”

On March 3, Ibrahim and other shopkeepers in the area had complained against Singh and how he allegedly “mentally harassed them”, in a letter to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

Asked about the Thursday night incident, Devesh Srivastava, Joint CP (southern range), said, “We are looking into the matter, and an inquiry will be initiated.”

When contacted, SHO Singh claimed: “Shopkeepers, including Ibrahim, have encroached on this land, which belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). We have told them several times to evict but they don’t listen. Ibrahim would keep his shop open till late and serve alcohol as well. The public in the area is also troubled by their presence.”

Another senior police officer claimed that on Thursday night, Ibrahim was told by the patrolling team to shut shop “at least thrice, but he refused”.