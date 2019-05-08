Delhi septic tank deaths: Machines exist but pvt spaces fly under the radar

With many raising their voice against the practice and many dying while cleaning sewers that fall under the government’s control, a policy to bring in mechanised cleaning of sewers was brought in. (Representational)

The death of two men while cleaning a sewer in a Rohini neighbourhood comes on the back of several others in the past year.

The practice, which comes under manual scavenging, is outlawed. That, however, does not stop government agencies or private ones from hiring sanitation workers and labourers to descend into sewers to clean them.

These machines have three basic functions — grabbing, jetting and roading. The tools used are powered by the vehicles’ battery.

Two hundred such machines were provided to families of men who lost their lives while cleaning sewers, those who were injured and others who applied for them. All of them are being put to use to clean sewers that come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Jal Board.

For private properties and personal septic tanks, the accountability for accidents as well as providing safety gear such as masks, gloves, boots and ropes is rarely provided.