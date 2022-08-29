scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Delhi: Senior citizen couple out on morning walk hit by car; man killed, wife sustains injury

Police said they received a call at the Geeta Colony station about the accident near the fire station in the area. The team from the police station found the couple on the accident spot and shifted them to the SDN Hospital.

Geeta colony accident, delhiThe police said the registered address of the vehicle could not be traced, and efforts were on to track the vehicle.(file)

A senior citizen was killed and his wife injured after they were struck by a car as they were taking a morning walk in Delhi’s Shahdara district Sunday, said the police Monday.

According to Delhi Police officials, Hira Lal, 70, lost his life and his wife Munni Devi, 64, survived with an injured leg.

Police said they received a call at the Geeta Colony station about the accident near the fire station in the area. The team from the police station found the couple on the accident spot and shifted them to the SDN Hospital.

Hira Lal, who had sustained a head injury, was declared ‘brought dead’ to the hospital, they said. The police added Munni Devi told them they were walking on the road when a car, which was being driven rashly and negligently, hit them. Her husband then fell down unconscious and she sustained a leg injury, added Devi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said “A case has been filed under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 304A (death by negligence). CCTV footage has also captured the number of the vehicle, which is registered to one Inderjeet Singh.”

The police said the registered address of the vehicle could not be traced, and efforts were on to track the vehicle.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:43:03 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay releases question paper, answer keys to publish on September 3

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement