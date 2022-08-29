Delhi: Senior citizen couple out on morning walk hit by car; man killed, wife sustains injury

A senior citizen was killed and his wife injured after they were struck by a car as they were taking a morning walk in Delhi’s Shahdara district Sunday, said the police Monday.

According to Delhi Police officials, Hira Lal, 70, lost his life and his wife Munni Devi, 64, survived with an injured leg.

Police said they received a call at the Geeta Colony station about the accident near the fire station in the area. The team from the police station found the couple on the accident spot and shifted them to the SDN Hospital.

Hira Lal, who had sustained a head injury, was declared ‘brought dead’ to the hospital, they said. The police added Munni Devi told them they were walking on the road when a car, which was being driven rashly and negligently, hit them. Her husband then fell down unconscious and she sustained a leg injury, added Devi.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said “A case has been filed under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 304A (death by negligence). CCTV footage has also captured the number of the vehicle, which is registered to one Inderjeet Singh.”

The police said the registered address of the vehicle could not be traced, and efforts were on to track the vehicle.