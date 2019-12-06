Delhi: Search on to find Arjuna awardee’s stolen car

Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them. (Representational Image) Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them. (Representational Image)

The car of a 30-year-old Arjuna awardee was stolen from outside his relative’s house in Rohini, said police.

Abhishek Verma, a resident of Model Town, currently serves as an Income Tax officer. He won a gold medal during the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon in the men’s compound archery team event.

He had also won the silver medal in the men’s individual compound event.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, when Verma had gone for dinner at a restaurant in Rohini’s Sector 8 and returned to a relative’s house at around 10.18 pm. “On Thursday morning, when I went to look for my car, it was not there…When I checked CCTV footage, I found that my car was stolen,” Verma said in his complaint.

Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them.

