Top Delhi schools get bomb threat e-mails in Punjabi, later declared hoax

Officials said the emails, which arrived at 10.17 am, reportedly contained threats targeting police stations and courts as well

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 05:51 PM IST
The incident is the latest in a series of bomb threat emails targeting schools and other institutions in Delhi for the past three years. (AI gennerated image)The incident is the latest in a series of bomb threat emails targeting schools and other institutions in Delhi for the past three years. (AI gennerated image)
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Several top schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, prompting security checks and searches across the affected premises, officials said, adding that they were later declared a hoax.

Among the schools that received the threats were Air Force Bal Bharati School (AFBBS), Carmel Convent School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV) and The British School.

Officials said the emails, which arrived at 10.17 am, were reportedly written in Punjabi and contained threats of explosions at schools.

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The message threatened blasts at specified locations and times and warned people against travelling on the Metro and trains. It also contained threats targeting police stations and courts, including Tis Hazari, Karkardooma and Patiala House, officials said.

One of the emails carried the subject line: “B00000M|B New Dellhi Schools @ 1:11PM”.

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Following the threats, Delhi Police launched a security operation at the affected schools. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and sniffer dog teams were deployed to conduct thorough searches of the premises and check for any suspicious objects.

Multiple fire tenders and ambulances were also kept on standby as a precautionary measure. Sniffer dogs searched classrooms, corridors, open areas and other parts of the school campuses, while bomb disposal personnel scanned the premises with specialised equipment.

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Local police teams were deployed outside the schools to secure the areas and manage crowds of concerned parents who gathered following the threats.

No explosive device has been reported to have been found during the searches so far.

The incident is the latest in a series of bomb threat emails targeting schools and other institutions in Delhi for the past three years.

Officials said they are examining the contents and technical details of the emails to establish whether the latest threats are connected to the earlier series of messages targeting schools and public institutions in the national capital.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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