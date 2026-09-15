Top Delhi schools get bomb threat e-mails in Punjabi, later declared hoax

The incident is the latest in a series of bomb threat emails targeting schools and other institutions in Delhi for the past three years. (AI gennerated image)

Several top schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, prompting security checks and searches across the affected premises, officials said, adding that they were later declared a hoax.

Among the schools that received the threats were Air Force Bal Bharati School (AFBBS), Carmel Convent School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV) and The British School.

Officials said the emails, which arrived at 10.17 am, were reportedly written in Punjabi and contained threats of explosions at schools.

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The message threatened blasts at specified locations and times and warned people against travelling on the Metro and trains. It also contained threats targeting police stations and courts, including Tis Hazari, Karkardooma and Patiala House, officials said.