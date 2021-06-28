Delhi schools can’t deny admission to kids for declaring only one parent: Manish Sisodia

Schools in Delhi are not allowed to deny admission to a student on the grounds that only a single parent has been declared, ordered the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Monday.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on social media where he said, “No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring name of his/her single parent only”.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the Director of Education which stated, “All the Heads of schools of all managements under DoE are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission”.