Delhi SAIL chief attacked: ‘Shouted for help but no one came, cops finally rescued me’

Around 10.35 pm on Wednesday, for around seven minutes, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary shouted for help while fighting off three armed assailants. But passing cars and people from a nearby CNG pump station, he said, did not come to his aid while he was being attacked.

Advertising

Chaudhary said, “I left office at around 10 pm. My driver was at the wheel and after some time, we realised that one car was intentionally trying to hit my vehicle. We stopped near August Kranti Marg and got out to check the damage.”

Chaudhary said they were getting back into their car, when the other vehicle blocked their path.

“Four men got out and asked us for money to repair their car. We refused and got into the vehicle. But they got aggressive — one of them held my driver by his neck, and three of them pulled me out. They kept hurling abuses and demanded money. When we resisted, they took out iron rods from their car and started hitting me. I was screaming for help… many cars passed by but no one stopped. Several people were watching from a CNG pump station a few metres away but no one came… The men were hitting me on my head, neck, knees and legs,” he alleged.

Advertising

Chaudhary said Delhi Police rescued him from their clutches. “I also tried to resist and pushed one of them. But they overpowered me. They got scared after police arrived and two of them managed to escape,” he added.

According to police, four police personnel, from the Highway Patrolling team of Defence Colony police station, were on night patrol duty on their bikes since 8 pm. As they neared Andrews Ganj, they were approached by a man who said a group of people with weapons were beating up two men.

“We drove towards the spot and saw five-six people standing on the road near two cars. We parked our bike and ran towards them. A group of men were beating another man with a baton. Two of the men saw us and ran away. We caught the others. The victim suffered multiple injuries to his neck, shoulder and legs. We rushed him to hospital in his Toyota,” said head constable Dhawa Singh.