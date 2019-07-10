Delhi robberies: Kingpin rented homes, kept rotating gang members, says probe

Since May-end, Burhan Ahmed (23) has rented at least four houses in Delhi and Ghaziabad, where he stayed after allegedly committing robberies across the city. “He does this so neighbours don’t constantly wonder why he comes back home early in the morning and doubt his movements,” said a police officer.

According to police, Ahmed is the kingpin of the gang that committed a slew of gunpoint robberies in New Friends Colony, Model Town, Patel Nagar and Pandav Nagar in the past month. While two of his associates have been arrested, Ahmed and three others are absconding.

Investigation has revealed that Ahmed “recruited young men — especially those with no criminal history — into his gang and “rotates” their assignments”. “So, one day he would have two men rob a house, another day, he would get another pair to target a store,” said an officer.

Ahmed was last arrested in March for a slew of robbery cases in North East Delhi and got out of prison in the third week of May. An officer said, “He was arrested because of CCTV footage, so this time he changed his modus operandi. One member would wear a helmet and the other two covered their faces with a cloth.”

Police claimed that Ahmed’s elder brother helped him get rented accommodation in several areas including Loni and Murad Nagar in Ghaziabad, Shastri Park and Maujpur in North East Delhi.

“Ahmed was first arrested from Gokalpuri in a theft case. He dropped out in Class V and used to work at a bakery before quitting. He allegedly commits the crimes to fund his drug addiction,” a senior police officer said, adding that he lured associates by promising them a luxurious life.