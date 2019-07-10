RML hospital wants its college to be renamed after Vajpayee

The Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has proposed that its medical institute be called Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, after the late Prime Minister.

The institute is currently known as Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The proposal was sent to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by the college administration Monday.

“The suggestion to name the associated medical institute after our former PM has been sent to the Ministry. Following a series of meetings with officials, we have finalised the name and passed it on to the Health Minister,” Dr Rajeev Sood, dean, PGIMER, told The Indian Express.

The institute was inaugurated by the then union health minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss in 2009. According to officials, a name was suggested at the time as well but the process was left incomplete as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“This time, we were told to submit the name immediately after the MCC for the Lok Sabha polls end,” he said.

The institute has also started an MBBS course with 100 medical seats for the 2019-2020 academic session, after the health ministry gave its approval on June 29. Counselling sessions for the new seats have been completed and the institute will upload the list Wednesday.

“The first two batches will be part of the existing infrastructure. We are going to expand the building and have a new campus across the road…,” said Dr Sood.

The hospital is also expected to get another campus at Moti Bagh. Part of the health minister’s 100-day agenda, the New Delhi Municipal Council will construct a 300-bed super-specialty wing of the hospital at Moti Bagh.

In February, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also announced that a medical varsity will be named after Vajpayee. The government set aside Rs 50 crore to set up the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.