scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi riots case: Prosecution opposes Ishrat Jahan’s bail plea

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that the “case of prosecution is that conspiracy was there and riots took place. Whoever does whatever singular act will be responsible for other’s act”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 29, 2021 3:27:59 pm
Dehi riots Northeast delhi riots, Ishat jahan, UAPA, JNU, Jamia, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsCongress Councillor Ishrat Jahan (Photo: Facebook @Ishrat Jahan)

The prosecution opposed former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan’s bail application in a northeast Delhi riot UAPA case, stating that an accused will be responsible for the acts of others in a conspiracy.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad made the arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

Prasad told the court that the “case of prosecution is that conspiracy was there and riots took place. Whoever does whatever singular act will be responsible for other’s act”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The SPP told the court that it is “rarely possible to establish the conspiracy through direct evidence”.

“In this case, the prosecution’s case is that there was a conspiracy and riots that took place. We all know the example of the train coming from Lahore. People may get off or on board. Conspiracy is like the train,” the SPP submitted.

Prasad then began reading out portions from the chargesheet to submit that JNU student Sharjeel Imam was “in touch with communal and radical group called Students of Jamia”.

“It is clear that the posts are neither secular nor democratic or nationalistic. They are against secularism, democracy and nationalism…It is clearly a situation where these posts are against secularism, democracy and nationalism. I will now go to the next page of the chargesheet which confirms that these were distributed at a masjid,” Prasad argued.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement