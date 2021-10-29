Delhi riots case: Prosecution opposes Ishrat Jahan’s bail plea

The prosecution opposed former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan’s bail application in a northeast Delhi riot UAPA case, stating that an accused will be responsible for the acts of others in a conspiracy.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad made the arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

Prasad told the court that the “case of prosecution is that conspiracy was there and riots took place. Whoever does whatever singular act will be responsible for other’s act”.

The SPP told the court that it is “rarely possible to establish the conspiracy through direct evidence”.

“In this case, the prosecution’s case is that there was a conspiracy and riots that took place. We all know the example of the train coming from Lahore. People may get off or on board. Conspiracy is like the train,” the SPP submitted.

Prasad then began reading out portions from the chargesheet to submit that JNU student Sharjeel Imam was “in touch with communal and radical group called Students of Jamia”.

“It is clear that the posts are neither secular nor democratic or nationalistic. They are against secularism, democracy and nationalism…It is clearly a situation where these posts are against secularism, democracy and nationalism. I will now go to the next page of the chargesheet which confirms that these were distributed at a masjid,” Prasad argued.