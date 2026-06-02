LG nod to reconstitution of body tasked with protecting Ridge for better coordination among agencies

According to the LG Sandhu's office, the committee’s powers and functions will be co-extensive with those of the board and will operate under its supervision to ensure accountability and quicker decision-making. (Photo Credits: Taranjit Singh Sandhu/X)

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB), a body tasked with protecting and managing the Capital’s vital Ridge ecosystem.

According to a statement issued by the LG Office, the new board is intended to provide a coordinated platform for environmental monitoring and enforcement by bringing together agencies that currently share responsibility for ridge protection.

While the Ridge land is owned by the DDA, its maintenance is handled by the Delhi government’s Environment and Forest department, while enforcement responsibilities are shared by the MCD, NDMC, Revenue Department and Delhi Police.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi will serve as chairperson of the Board, said officials. The other members include the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA); representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD); the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC); the Director General of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD); a representative of Delhi Police; the Principal Secretary (Revenue); the Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests); Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF); Chandra Prakash Goyal from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC); retired Indian Forest Service officer Arvind Madhav Singh; and researcher Malvika Kaul.