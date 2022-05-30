Delhi: Retail licences of hotels, bars for serving alcohol on premises extended till July 31

Days after extending the existing excise policy, the Delhi excise department has extended the validity of retail licences of hotels, restaurants, bars, banquet halls and so on for serving alcohol on their premises for another two months, till July 31, said officials.

To run the vends for the next two months, the retail licensees holding L-15, L-16, L-17, L-18, L-19, L-20, L-28, L-29 and L-38 will have to pay a pro-rata license fee before May 31 or else the extension will not be given and they won’t be able to serve alcohol on their premises, said officials.

Officials said that Excise Policy 2021-22 will expire on May 31 but the revised policy has faced hindrances and its implementation would take time. “The revised policy and the terms and conditions for implementing home delivery of liquor and to allow the bars and clubs to stay open till 3 am will take time. So, the department is working on the policy. Once it is completed it will be moved to the LG for final approval for amendment,” said an official.

The department said that all the licensees are directed to submit their application for renewal of their licence online by accessing their account on the Excise Supply Chain Information Management System (ESCIMS) portal and pay the applicable license renewal fee for two months on or before May 31.

The department further directed the licensees to submit the non-objection certificate (NOC) or fire safety certificate issued by the fire department mandatorily, a copy of insurance of fire and hazard and VAT/GST registration certificate issued by the department of trade and taxes, Delhi.

“The licenses will have to submit the extension fee by May 31 and these documents by July 15. and the licences of those who do not upload these will be cancelled. They will also have to pay the pro-rata fees within the specified time, said an excise official.