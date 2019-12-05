Delhi: Research to focus on improving traffic management in capital

The Joint CP said that the objective of the MoU is to “get a more sustainable transport system which is safe, green and clean as WRI works towards environment, economic opportunity and human well-being.” The Joint CP said that the objective of the MoU is to “get a more sustainable transport system which is safe, green and clean as WRI works towards environment, economic opportunity and human well-being.”

Nearly six months after Delhi Traffic Police turned three stretches in the capital into one-way roads during peak traffic hours, the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the India branch of global research organisation World Resource Institute (WRI) to conduct further traffic-related research.

Traffic Joint CP Meenu Choudhary said, “The three stretches that were studied were from T-Point of San Martin Marg to Sardar Patel Marg; Kushak Road from R/A Teen Murti to Rajaji Marg; and Purana Quila Road from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road. From 5 pm to 8 pm every day, movement on these stretches is one way.”

Choudhary said that trial runs were conducted on these stretches with WRI, after which it was implemented. A police officer said that this will be implemented on more stretches soon.

