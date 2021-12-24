Delhi reports over 100 Covid cases for three days in a row

With 118 Covid cases reported in Thursday’s health bulletin, the capital has seen over 100 cases of the virus for the third consecutive day. Delhi has recorded 109 cases of the infection on average each day during the four days this week, in comparison with just over 70 cases a day on average last week, and 51 cases the week before that. This indicates a clear upward trend in Covid-19 cases in the city despite nearly 97 per cent of the people having antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Another death due to the infection was recorded on Thursday, taking the city’s total toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 25,103. Three succumbed to the infection in the last seven days, compared to zero deaths in the nine preceding days.

The latest surge could be linked to the Omicron variant; the number of cases confirmed to have the new variant was 67 in Delhi on Friday, trailing just behind Maharashtra that has reported 88 such cases so far. The heavily mutated Omicron variant of the virus is thought to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant and significantly evasive of immunity gained through vaccination.

Along with the increase in the absolute number of cases in the capital, there has also been an increase in the positivity rate or the proportion of samples that test positive. The positivity rate, which mostly remained below 0.1% since mid-July, has now increased to 0.2% this week. The average positivity rate last week stood at 0.12%.

The first phase of Covid-19 restrictions by the Delhi government will kick in if the positivity rate crosses 0.5% as per the government’s graded response action plan. However, the government has already started working on buffing up its infrastructure for testing and treating Covid patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a review meeting on Thursday that the government was working to build capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests a day and deal with 1 lakh cases each day.