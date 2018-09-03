Delhi: Relief to wife in domestic violence case overturned

The sessions court order came after an appeal was filed, after a magisterial court had directed the husband to pay an interim maintenance of Rs 16,500 per month. The sessions court order came after an appeal was filed, after a magisterial court had directed the husband to pay an interim maintenance of Rs 16,500 per month.

Observing that the woman did not come to court with “clean hands” while seeking maintenance in a domestic violence case, a sessions court overturned a lower court order after it emerged that there were “suppression of facts” of her employment.

In the appeal, the man’s counsel, Ankit Gupta, submitted that the right to claim any maintenance would arise when the aggrieved person is not in a position to maintain herself — which was not the case. “Rather, in the present case, the petitioner… is not only capable of maintaining herself, but in fact earning very well…,” Gupta submitted.

He argued that there was no prima facie case in the woman’s favour as she suppressed her previous employment details before the magisterial court. Gupta said that she is “well qualified, having done B Tech, earlier employed as teacher, thereafter as a research analyst, and then joined the Indian Railways”.

He further argued that presuming the respondent was currently unemployed, she was sitting idle for the “sole intent” of claiming maintenance. The woman’s counsel, however, argued that she is unemployed and, hence, “entitled” to maintenance.

The woman’s counsel submitted that she was not receiving money from her present company as it is owned by a relative.

Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala said that she had been working prior to her marriage as well as after. “The suppression of work assumes importance as it shows that the complainant did not come before the court with clean hands, so as to furnish all relevant information. Even if it is assumed that she had not been getting salary from this company, still it could be inferred that subject to her willingness, she could get any employment with salary,” the court said.

The court said the woman “should not forget” that the first onus is upon her to “come clean” before the court with all relevant facts, and to establish that the state of her “vagrancy” is because of reasons “beyond her control”. “The appellant (husband) has successfully pointed out that the respondent/ complainant (woman) was employed and

suppressed it before the court. The question of applying principles of equi status could have arisen only when the court would have been informed about actual earnings of the complainant… Complainant cannot be given any benefit of her own suppression of facts and, therefore, such principle cannot be invoked in her favour only on the basis of some presumptions. (The order) suffers from infirmity and has been set aside,” the court said.

