Delhi records 21% excess rainfall so far this monsoon

Delhi has witnessed excess rainfall of around 21% so far this monsoon season. Between June 1 and August 22, the national capital has recorded 511.1 mm of rainfall compared to a normal average of 422.8 mm.

While New Delhi and North Delhi have witnessed ‘large excess’ rainfall, which is more than 60% above the long period average, Central Delhi, Northwest Delhi, and Southwest Delhi have recorded ‘excess’ rainfall – around 20% to 59% above the long period average. Northeast Delhi has registered a deficit, with rainfall being 50% below average.

After wreaking havoc in the national capital on Saturday, most parts of the city witnessed little to no rainfall on Sunday. On Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded the highest single-day rainfall (138.8 mm) for the month of August since 2007.

Light rainfall and thundershowers, however, remain on the IMD’s forecast for Monday. The maximum temperature likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and the position of the monsoon trough (south of its normal position) would bring light to moderate rainfall over parts of Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours, the IMD said in a morning update on Sunday. The cyclonic circulation is likely to become less marked by Monday, and the likelihood of rainfall over Delhi and other parts of Northwest India would reduce, as per the IMD.

The monsoon trough is a low-pressure area extending from the Northwest part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.

Light rainfall is expected to continue till August 24. Strong surface winds are likely on August 25 and 26, with cloudy skies on August 27 and 28.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the Safdarjung observatory logged 9.2 mm of rainfall. The Ridge station logged the highest amount of rainfall with 28.9 mm in 24 hours, while Palam saw 12.4 mm, Aya Nagar 11 mm, and Lodhi Road 7.8 mm. From late evening on Saturday, the intensity of rainfall appears to have fallen, and the Safdarjung station recorded no rain after 8.30 pm.

From August 23 to 28, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.