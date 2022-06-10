Delhi: 28-year-old ‘raped’ in Dwarka by man she met on dating app, case registered

An FIR was registered after a 28-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a man in a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made yet in the case.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, “A case of rape was registered after they received a complaint from a woman who used to work in a shop earlier. She alleged that she met the accused on the Tinder app and she then went to a hotel in Dwarka where she was sexually assaulted by him. The accused did not answer her calls after that and she lodged an FIR against him. The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and efforts are on to nab him.”

The woman told the police in her complaint that she met the accused, identified as Mohak Gupta, on a dating app on May 27. After some messages, they exchanged their numbers and decided to meet, the police said. On May 30, they went to a leading hotel where he offered her a drink laced with sedatives, the woman alleged in her complaint.

After consuming the drink, the complainant said, she fell unconscious and alleged that he raped her. “On May 31, he dropped her off at the Metro station and later switched off his phone. The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (poisoning) at Dwarka Sector 23 police station,” a senior police officer said.

After the FIR was registered, the investigating officer approached the administration department of the hotel and scanned the CCTV footage. “The accused is currently absconding and we are conducting raids to nab him,” the officer said.