Rape-murder of IRS officer: Accused said want room for a few hours, says hotel employee

Police said Meena came to work for the family about 18 months ago from his hometown Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. (File)

After he allegedly raped and killed the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter at the family’s Southeast Delhi home on Wednesday morning, Rahul Meena (23) reached a hotel in Dwarka’s Sector 9, according to police. A hotel employee who declined to give his name said the accused arrived about 9 am.

“He said he was very tired and needed a room immediately. He claimed that his name was Rahul Kumar, and that he didn’t have an ID. He said he wanted the room until his uncle came in the evening, after which he would be able to say when he would check out,” the employee told The Indian Express. “The man said he was from Alwar,” the employee said. The details he gave were recorded in the hotel’s logbook, he said. Meena allegedly paid Rs 1,000, and was allotted a room on the second floor of the building.