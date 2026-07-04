Man kills wife by hitting her with battery, dies by suicide in Outer Delhi

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the head with a battery after suspecting her of talking to someone on the phone and then died by suicide by consuming aluminium phosphide tablets, in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light on the evening of July 2 after Ranhola police station received a PCR call regarding an alleged attempt to murder a woman at Tilangpur Kotla village.
According to police, when officers reached the ground floor of a rented accommodation, they found Nisha, aged around 23-24 years, with a severe head injury. She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Police said Nisha had got married to Vinay about four to five years ago. The couple, along with their daughter – aged around three – had been living as tenants in the locality for the last six to seven months. Vinay worked in a private company in Uttam Nagar, they added.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that Vinay allegedly assaulted Nisha with an Exide battery after suspecting her of speaking to someone over the phone. After the assault, he allegedly consumed aluminium phosphide (commonly known as Sulphas) tablets,” said an officer.
“Vinay then took the couple’s daughter to his mother’s rented accommodation in Kotla Vihar, about 150 m away. He informed his sister, Priya, that he had killed his wife and had also consumed poison,” the officer added.
When Priya reached the couple’s rented room, she found Nisha lying in a pool of blood. She alerted the neighbours, who informed the police. Vinay, meanwhile, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was also declared brought dead.
Police said postmortem examinations have been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to their families for the last rites.
An FIR has been registered at Ranhola police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder.