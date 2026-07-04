Man kills wife by hitting her with battery, dies by suicide in Outer Delhi

According to police, when officers reached the ground floor of a rented accommodation, they found Nisha, aged around 23-24 years, with a severe head injury. (File Photo)

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the head with a battery after suspecting her of talking to someone on the phone and then died by suicide by consuming aluminium phosphide tablets, in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on the evening of July 2 after Ranhola police station received a PCR call regarding an alleged attempt to murder a woman at Tilangpur Kotla village.

According to police, when officers reached the ground floor of a rented accommodation, they found Nisha, aged around 23-24 years, with a severe head injury. She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead.