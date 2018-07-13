Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy showers lash national capital, lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls

Heavy rains pounded several parts of Delhi on Friday as the national capital heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching heat and humidity. Dark clouds covered the sky as many vehicles were prompted to switch on their headlights. Gradually, the showers led the traffic to crawl and a subsequent a standstill, due to waterlogging and traffic jams.
According to the MeT department, rains affected many parts of Delhi today even as the mercury was also down due to heavy showers. The weatherman has predicted more rains in various parts of the national capital. The Delhi Secretariat also witnessed waterlogging as a result of the heavy rains which poured down in the city.
Services were affected on the Magenta line of Delhi Metro due to Over Head Electrification problem on the line between RK Puram and IGI T1 Airport metro stations around 16.10 hours, reports ANI.
Traffic moved at a snail's pace as waterlogging was reported from Rajghat to ITO road. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey/Representational)
Heavy rains wrecked havoc in the city as commuters faced hard time navigating through waterlogged roads and faced traffic congestion.
Traffic from Karol Bagh to Patel Nagar has been diverted to Dev Prakash Shastri Marg towards Inderpuri, according to Delhi Traffic Police. Heavy rains have led to a traffic jam in many parts of the national capital.