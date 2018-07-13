Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy showers lash national capital, lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls
Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy showers lash national capital, lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls

Delhi rains LIVE UPDATE: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Friday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in the national capital. However, the much-needed downpour provided relief to Delhiites from scorching heat and humidity.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 7:42:26 pm
Visuals of heavy rain from North Block and Pandit Pant Marg (ANI)

Heavy rains pounded several parts of Delhi on Friday as the national capital heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching heat and humidity. Dark clouds covered the sky as many vehicles were prompted to switch on their headlights. Gradually, the showers led the traffic to crawl and a subsequent a standstill, due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

According to the MeT department, rains affected many parts of Delhi today even as the mercury was also down due to heavy showers. The weatherman has predicted more rains in various parts of the national capital. The Delhi Secretariat also witnessed waterlogging as a result of the heavy rains which poured down in the city.

Live Blog

Delhi rains LIVE: The national capital was lashed by rains today as the much-needed downpour provided relief to Delhiites from humidity and scorching heat.

19:35 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Visuals of waterlogging inside Delhi Secretariat following heavy rain
19:27 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Visuals of waterlogging following heavy rain at Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram
19:26 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Metro services affected on Magenta Line due to Over Head Electrification problem

Services were affected on the Magenta line of Delhi Metro due to Over Head Electrification problem on the line between RK Puram and IGI T1 Airport metro stations around 16.10 hours, reports ANI.

19:14 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Traffic Alert: Waterlogging reported from Rajghat to ITO road

Traffic moved at a snail's pace as waterlogging was reported from Rajghat to ITO road. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey/Representational) 

Heavy rains wrecked havoc in the city as commuters faced hard time navigating through waterlogged roads and faced traffic congestion.

19:07 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Fresh visuals show a bus submerged at Minto Bridge in Delhi
19:00 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Traffic from Karol Bagh to Patel Nagar diverted

Traffic from Karol Bagh to Patel Nagar has been diverted to Dev Prakash Shastri Marg towards Inderpuri, according to Delhi Traffic Police. Heavy rains have led to a traffic jam in many parts of the national capital. 

delhi rains live updates, delhi rains, delhi monsoon Children play on a water-logged street during heavy rainfall, at Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Friday (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Friday. The much-needed downpour provided relief from the scorching heat but also led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at many places in the national capital. The heavy showers caused traffic congestion at many places. Waterlogging and leakage were also reported inside the Delhi Secretariat building.

