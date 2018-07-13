Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy showers lash national capital, lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls

Visuals of heavy rain from North Block and Pandit Pant Marg (ANI) Visuals of heavy rain from North Block and Pandit Pant Marg (ANI)

Heavy rains pounded several parts of Delhi on Friday as the national capital heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching heat and humidity. Dark clouds covered the sky as many vehicles were prompted to switch on their headlights. Gradually, the showers led the traffic to crawl and a subsequent a standstill, due to waterlogging and traffic jams.

According to the MeT department, rains affected many parts of Delhi today even as the mercury was also down due to heavy showers. The weatherman has predicted more rains in various parts of the national capital. The Delhi Secretariat also witnessed waterlogging as a result of the heavy rains which poured down in the city.