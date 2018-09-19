Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Delhi: Ragpicker held for raping minor girl

Delhi: Ragpicker held for raping minor girl

“The accused is a ragpicker with no previous criminal record. The girl has been admitted to a government hospital, where she is stable,” said a senior police official.

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 4:01:48 am
delhi girl rape, delhi ragpicker held, shahdara girl rape, indian express, delhi crime, delhi police, delhi rape cases The girl told her mother that the accused had lured her to a dumpyard near a temple, after offering her a chocolate and Rs 10.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Shahdara Monday night, with the FIR alleging that a water pipe was inserted in her private parts. The accused, who lives in the vicinity, has been booked under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act.

“The accused is a ragpicker with no previous criminal record. The girl has been admitted to a government hospital, where she is stable,” said a senior police official.

The minor’s aunt told The Indian Express, “The accused dropped her home around 11.30 pm… She had a towel around her waist that did not belong to her. It was given by the accused. She was bleeding profusely.”

The girl told her mother that the accused had lured her to a dumpyard near a temple, after offering her a chocolate and Rs 10. In the FIR, the girl’s mother alleged the accused choked the child with a water pipe, inserted it into her private parts and slapped her several times.

Another senior officer said: “The FIR states a pipe was inserted, but that’s not the case… though the accused may have tried, as per doctors. The girl was shifted to the operation theatre on Monday night.” A PCR call was made at midnight after the girl identified the accused, who was standing with his friends. A neighbour said, “She pointed a finger at the accused, and said he was wearing a different shirt earlier.”

Before police arrived, the accused was beaten up by residents. A police officer claimed he has confessed to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol. On Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl and her mother at the hospital.

Punish him if guilty: kin

Hours after the rape, the accused’s family said that while they’re not sure if he is guilty, he should be punished if he is. His mother said: “The girl should get justice… I too have daughters and I can feel the pain.” The accused’s wife, who is pregnant, said, “We used to argue over his alcoholism, but I can’t believe he would do this. Police should bring justice to the girl.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Watch Now
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Buzzing Now