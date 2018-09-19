Delhi: Ragpicker held for raping minor girl

The girl told her mother that the accused had lured her to a dumpyard near a temple, after offering her a chocolate and Rs 10. The girl told her mother that the accused had lured her to a dumpyard near a temple, after offering her a chocolate and Rs 10.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Shahdara Monday night, with the FIR alleging that a water pipe was inserted in her private parts. The accused, who lives in the vicinity, has been booked under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act.

“The accused is a ragpicker with no previous criminal record. The girl has been admitted to a government hospital, where she is stable,” said a senior police official.

The minor’s aunt told The Indian Express, “The accused dropped her home around 11.30 pm… She had a towel around her waist that did not belong to her. It was given by the accused. She was bleeding profusely.”

The girl told her mother that the accused had lured her to a dumpyard near a temple, after offering her a chocolate and Rs 10. In the FIR, the girl’s mother alleged the accused choked the child with a water pipe, inserted it into her private parts and slapped her several times.

Another senior officer said: “The FIR states a pipe was inserted, but that’s not the case… though the accused may have tried, as per doctors. The girl was shifted to the operation theatre on Monday night.” A PCR call was made at midnight after the girl identified the accused, who was standing with his friends. A neighbour said, “She pointed a finger at the accused, and said he was wearing a different shirt earlier.”

Before police arrived, the accused was beaten up by residents. A police officer claimed he has confessed to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol. On Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl and her mother at the hospital.

Punish him if guilty: kin

Hours after the rape, the accused’s family said that while they’re not sure if he is guilty, he should be punished if he is. His mother said: “The girl should get justice… I too have daughters and I can feel the pain.” The accused’s wife, who is pregnant, said, “We used to argue over his alcoholism, but I can’t believe he would do this. Police should bring justice to the girl.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App