Delhi PWD plans to install network boosters across city for better mobile connectivity

To provide better internet and mobile network connectivity, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install network boosters across the city, especially in places the connectivity is very low such as flyovers, underpasses, tunnels and others, said officials.

According to a PWD official, the Delhi Police recently conducted a survey on ‘darkspots’ and low-network spots and found that there are around 1,000 locations across the national capital where the connectivity drops.

“Network connectivity is a major problem in the city. Due to low network connectivity or sudder internet/network drop, people especially those in emergency, like pregnant women and accident victims face problems in calling an ambulance, police or their family. So the police have identified the spots. Now we will approach telecom companies to address the issue,” said officials.

Officials said that there are more than 1,100 wifi hotspots in the city. So, we are planning to provide network boosters at these spots and also install them in street light poles. “A proposal/plan will be prepared to install network boosters and sent to the government for further approval soon,” said the official.

The PWD also plans to make all the hospitals and campus wifi-enabled so doctors and the public can use free wifi and have better connectivity.

Some of the locations where network drops are Pragati Maidan tunnel, Signature bridge, Outer Ring Road, ITO bridge, Lajpat Nagar market and others. The PWD has floated tenders to remove dark spots from Meerabagh, south, southeast regions of the city.