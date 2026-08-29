PWD to inspect 139 waterlogging hotspots in Delhi, submit report by tomorrow

After heavy rainfall on August 24 and 25 triggered severe waterlogging, traffic paralysis and flight disruptions across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government on Saturday directed the PWD to conduct an intensive inspection of 139 recently-identified waterlogging hotspots in its areas and submit a location-wise report with recommendations by Monday, ahead of the possibility of more showers in the coming days.
Officials said Delhi Traffic Police had identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20, while 26 additional locations were identified during the showers on August 24. This was after LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed concerned agencies to ensure foolproof mitigation measures.
The Principal Secretary (PWD) will inspect locations on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, while the Special Secretary will inspect MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Mahipalpur Bypass, the PWD said in a statement.
Chief Engineers will inspect recurrent waterlogging locations in their respective zones. These include New Rohtak Road and 100 Feet Road in Burari in East Zone; Balbir Singh Sidhu Marg, Prembari Underpass and Palla in the North Zone; and Dabri Nala Road, RTR Marg and Najafgarh-Kapashera Road in the South Zone.
Other locations to be inspected include Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Model Town and Lala Jagat Narain Marg.
The report will include the reasons for water accumulation, immediate measures that can be implemented during the ongoing monsoon and long-term corrective measures.
“We will not wait for the next spell of rain to expose the same problem. Every recurring waterlogging point needs a clear assessment and a practical solution. Accountability, quick response and continuous monitoring will remain our priority,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.
“For us, every waterlogged road means inconvenience for a family, a worker, a student or someone trying to reach home. That is why we are taking the issue directly to the ground. Our senior officials have inspected every identified location, understood the reasons behind the waterlogging and assessed immediate corrective measures wherever possible,” he added.
Officials said the inspections are focused on drainage arrangements, outfall conditions, siltation and blockages, pumping arrangements, encroachments and other site-specific factors contributing to waterlogging. Officers will also assess practical short-term measures that can be implemented during the ongoing monsoon and identify long-term solutions for recurring problem spots.
The inspections shall be treated as urgent and time-bound, in view of the possibility of further heavy rainfall during the remaining monsoon period, the statement added.
Meanwhile, in another measure aimed at fixing accountability, orders have been issued to provide jackets and raincoats bearing the PWD logo to all pump house operators, PTO (power take-off) pump operators and engineers. Officials said the move will make personnel deployed on waterlogging and pumping duties identifiable and help fix responsibility in case of any laxity.