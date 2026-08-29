PWD to inspect 139 waterlogging hotspots in Delhi, submit report by tomorrow

After heavy rainfall on August 24 and 25 triggered severe waterlogging, traffic paralysis and flight disruptions across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government on Saturday directed the PWD to conduct an intensive inspection of 139 recently-identified waterlogging hotspots in its areas and submit a location-wise report with recommendations by Monday, ahead of the possibility of more showers in the coming days.

Officials said Delhi Traffic Police had identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20, while 26 additional locations were identified during the showers on August 24. This was after LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed concerned agencies to ensure foolproof mitigation measures.

The Principal Secretary (PWD) will inspect locations on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, while the Special Secretary will inspect MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and Mahipalpur Bypass, the PWD said in a statement.