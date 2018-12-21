Delhi: ‘Public facilitation desks not operating in many police stations’

Public facilitation desks (PFDs) are not functioning in several police stations, while public facilitation slips (PFSs) are not being issued at other stations: These are some of the findings of three special teams, sent by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, to inspect the working of PFDs in police stations across 14 districts.

Following the recommendations of the then Special CP (Law and Order of Northern Zone)

S B K Singh, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had decided to launch PFDs in all police stations to simplify the grievance redressal system. The scheme was launched at Connaught Place police station last year, in a bid to change the perception of police among residents and project the force as being “people-friendly”.

Under the scheme, personnel in plainclothes were to be deployed at PFDs across every police station in the city. Patnaik had said this was being done to make PFDs more responsive, empathetic and effective.

A report was recently sent to Patnaik by Anoop Thakur, private secretary to the L-G, after conducting surprise inspections at 28 police stations. “In a few stations, PFDs were not functioning, while several Public Facilitation Officers (PFOs) were found in police uniform. Except at a few police stations, separate computers and printers were not available with PFOs,” Thakur states in his report.

The inspection was carried out after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had asked Delhi Police to become a role model for states across the country, and that he was pained on learning that the police do not behave well while dealing with the public.

Thakur also claimed that PFSs were not being issued, and a record was not being maintained for slips that were issued. “It was also observed… that PFOs were not submitting fortnightly reports to their seniors and feedback forms were not being maintained,” he said, adding that the L-G has directed the police chief to take corrective action.

Usually, a duty officer (DO) in a police station is supposed to interact with visitors or complainants. But a study, that was conducted before the scheme was launched, found that the DO as well as the investigation officer (IO) are often caught up with other work, leaving visitors to wait a long time to meet them, police said.

Police said they have also deployed women PFOs, who have been specially trained and sensitised. Three PFOs work round-the-clock at PFDs in three shifts, police added.