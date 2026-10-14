Delhi Protest Live Updates: ‘Tihar is a possibility’, says CJP legal head as Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das arrested

Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, along with other party volunteers, on Tuesday morning after they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday, October 12. (Source: CJP Screengrab)

Delhi Police, on Wednesday, placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest at Parliament Street police station after ‘sneaking’ into the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday morning, CJP’s legal head Ratna Singh said in a post on X. The three are expected to appear before a magistrate on Wednesday morning, with judicial custody in Tihar Jail possible, Singh said.

According to Singh, the arrests involved allegations of trespass, violation of a bond and obstruction of a public servant’s duty. She also alleged that the leaders were not allowed to meet their lawyers until late at night and were brought to the police station in a private van around 3 am.

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Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a designated protest site following a Supreme Court order asking authorities to identify suitable alternatives.

Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of shielding ‘infiltrators’ for votes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of shielding “ghuspaithiyas” (infiltrators) for vote-bank politics amid Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Shah urged Gandhi to introspect, alleging that he was dismissing the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP by attributing their electoral performance to SIR.

Defending the exercise, Shah said the Election Commission was responsible for ensuring voter eligibility and asked critics to approach the courts. Union Minister Piyush Goyal questioned the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations, asking why it had not submitted evidence to the Supreme Court or the Election Commission.

Rahul tells Opposition to be ready to mobilise within 24 hours

In a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road in Delhi, Gandhi told Opposition leaders, student activists and civil society members to be ready to mobilise within 24 hours as the INDIA bloc vowed to continue its protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Gandhi said political and public resistance would continue regardless of the role played by institutions, while Opposition leaders also decided to challenge the government’s move to revoke Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. The bloc agreed to decide its next course of action after the Supreme Court hears its petition seeking the CEC’s removal and the scrapping of the SIR exercise.

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Delhi Police seeks extension of 273 CAPF companies till Oct 20

Delhi Police has asked the Home Ministry to extend the deployment of 273 CAPF companies in the capital till October 20, citing intelligence inputs about possible fresh protests by CJP activists and allied groups demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police warned of potential law-and-order issues at Jantar Mantar and other key locations.