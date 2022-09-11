scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Delhi: Promising home delivery of liquor, man dupes over 200; arrested

According to the police, the accused told them during his interrogation he set up advertisements on Google using the names of famous liquor shops to promote his fake delivery business and cheat more people.

The accused, Azharuddin Khan, has a diploma in pharmacy from Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly cheating more than 200 people after promising to deliver liquor to their homes in the national capital, said officials Sunday.

The accused, Azharuddin Khan, has a diploma in pharmacy from Rajasthan, they added.

A case was registered in Delhi’s Outer North district after a man lodged a complaint with the police last month. The man said he saw a YouTube video ad for home delivery of liquor with a mobile number as the contact detail, said the police. They added the man contacted the seller who sent a QR code and asked for OTPs received to place the order. After some time, the complainant found the seller took Rs 78,374 from his account.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North) said, “We found that the mobile number of the accused was being operated from a village near Bharatpur. This is a prevalent liquor fraud nowadays. A team was sent there and Khan was arrested. He has a diploma in pharmacy education from a renowned college in Jaipur”.

“He used shop names like Jagdish Wines, Discovery Wines, and Lake Forest. He has been doing this for a year. The Google ads would run on YouTube and people would approach him on his mobile number. He then cheated them by using QR code and taking their OTPs to deduct all the money from their account,” added Mahla.

Khan told the police during interrogation he wanted to work in the pharmacy sector but didn’t get a job. He saw other people from his village using OLX and other apps to cheat people and decided to do the same, said the police.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:45:33 pm
