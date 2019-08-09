Delhi: Private schools see more student enrolment, govt data reveals

Over 640 newly recognised private schools have come up in Delhi since 2011 — an increase of 31% — data provided by the Delhi government has revealed. The increase is also reflected in student enrolment in private schools as compared to that in Delhi government and MCD schools.

The biggest leap in the number of private schools was registered in the period between 2011 and 2015 — from 2,026 to 2,656. In the same period, the number of students enrolled in private schools increased from 13.78 lakh to 16.72 lakh.

While the number of students in private schools has risen since 2011, with 18.61 lakh students enrolled during 2018-19 session, the numbers have dipped in Delhi government and MCD schools.

In 2011-2012, the number of students enrolled in schools run and aided by Delhi government was 16.53 lakh. As of 2018-2019, the number stood at 16.48 lakh. The dip has been greater in MCD schools, where enrolment numbers have dropped by over 2 lakh. “The number of private schools has increased, so has student enrolment in them. On the other hand, the number of students being transferred to us from MCD schools has been dipping,” said a government official.