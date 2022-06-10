Private schools on govt land in Delhi can now submit fee hike proposals

Private schools running on government land in Delhi can submit proposals for a fee hike for the 2022-2023 academic year but cannot increase fees without prior approval of the Directorate of Education (DOE).

“All the pending fee hike proposals submitted by the private unaided recognised schools running on the land allotted by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority)/other land-owning agencies… for session 2020-2021 have become infructuous…such schools may submit their fee hike proposals, if any, for the session 2022 23,” a circular issued by Director of Education Himanshu Gupta reads.

The schools can submit their fee hike proposals for the current academic year between June 12 and June 27.

After the lockdown in 2020, the DOE had directed schools not to collect any fee except tuition fee, and had prohibited them from increasing fees. In May 2021, following a petition in the Delhi High Court, schools were allowed to charge annual and development charges as well, with a 15% concession.

“The proposal submitted by the schools shall be scrutinised/examined by the Director of Education through any officer or team authorised on this behalf. All such schools are strictly directed not to increase any fee until the sanction is conveyed to their proposal by the Director of Education. In case, no proposal is submitted by the school in response to this order, the school shall not increase its fee for the academic session 2022-23,” stated an order issued by the private school branch of the DOE.

“Any complaint regarding increase of any fee without such prior approval will be viewed seriously and action shall be taken as per the statutory provisions and directions of the Hon’ble High Court including a request to DDA for cancellation of lease deed executed in favour of the defaulter school’s society,” the order adds.