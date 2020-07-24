Delhi: Pressure eases, 63% beds with ventilators vacant

A health worker collects swab samples to test for coronavirus on Tuesday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) A health worker collects swab samples to test for coronavirus on Tuesday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Pressure on ventilator facilities in the city has eased over the past month, with almost 63% of ICU beds with ventilators earmarked for Covid-19 patients lying vacant at hospitals.

Official Delhi government data shows that of the total 1,180 ICU beds with ventilators, 749 are lying vacant. With the number of active cases decreasing and fewer people being admitted to hospitals, the pressure has eased, giving healthcare workers a slight breather.

Close to a month ago, when the city had 743 ventilators, 500 of them — or close to 67% — were occupied.

Doctors also say their response to the disease has changed as the months have passed.

“In March, the initial process was to put the patient on the ventilator first. Now, that is the last resort. The whole emphasis has shifted to clinical management for the disease. What we have seen is that once a patient goes onto the ventilator, then the mortality rate is 50% and the same in non-ventilated patient is 5%. The idea is to intervene with treatment at an early stage so that you can prevent a patient from going on the ventilator. The severity of patients has changed over the last three months, which is due to the guidelines being updated by authorities,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max hospital.

On Thursday, the city reported 1,041 fresh cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,27,364. The death toll in Delhi was recorded at 3,745, with 26 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 14,554, a marginal decline from 14,594, the previous day.

Of the total active cases, 8,000 are availing treatment under home isolation. The Delhi government has distributed 24,279 pulse oximeters to patients in home isolation till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd