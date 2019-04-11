Delhi: Pregnant woman dies as tractor rams into bike

Toggle Menu
Police said the woman got married six months ago. “She was four months pregnant and was going to tell her parents... she died on the way to the hospital,” a police officer said. 

The errant driver tried to flee the spot, but was caught by locals and handed over to police after being roughed up. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old pregnant woman died and her husband was injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor in Ranhola area on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place when the woman, Ishita, was heading home to inform her parents about her pregnancy. The errant driver tried to flee the spot, but was caught by locals and handed over to police after being roughed up.

