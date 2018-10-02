Delhi: Posted at farmer march, BSF man shoots colleague dead

The incident took place around 6 am at Bal Bharati Public School in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar, where the personnel were temporarily stationed. (Representational Image) The incident took place around 6 am at Bal Bharati Public School in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar, where the personnel were temporarily stationed. (Representational Image)

An altercation between two BSF jawans posted in Ghaziabad to maintain law and order during the ongoing Kisan Kranti rally resulted in one fatally shooting the other with his service weapon Monday.

The incident took place around 6 am at Bal Bharati Public School in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar, where the personnel were temporarily stationed. According to police, the shooting appears to be the fallout of an argument between the victim, Jagpreet Singh (30), and the accused, Ajeet Singh (30), the previous evening.

READ | 10-day long Kisan Kranti march reaches city today

“From what we can see, three bullets were fired at Jagpreet Singh, which got lodged in his head, his right hip and his right thigh. Following the incident, he was taken to a private hospital in Kaushambi, where he was declared dead. An FIR for murder has been filed against Ajeet Singh by assistant commandant Ripudaman, and he has been arrested,” said SHO Link Road Brajesh Varma.

Both jawans were members of the C Company, 95th Battalion from the BSF camp in Bhondsi, Gurgaon. “This is a very unfortunate incident. Our senior officers have gone to the spot… and an internal enquiry is being conducted. Prima facie it appears that this was the result of a personal quarrel,” said a BSF spokesperson. Police said the BSF jawans arrived at the school around 5 pm the previous evening, and that 80 jawans were being put up there in two large halls for four days. “Both men were staying in the same hall. We have learnt that after the argument the previous night, they were persuaded to go to sleep. In the morning, Ajeet shot at Jagpreet in the hall, in front of the other jawans,” said SHO Varma.

Jagpreet was from Bhamboi village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Both men had joined BSF six years ago and had worked together in the same battalion for many years, the spokesperson said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App