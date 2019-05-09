Delhi: Portal to keep tabs on free ventilators and beds in govt hospitals

The Delhi government Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that a web portal has been created, where all hospitals under them are required to upload information regarding availability of beds, to be updated daily. The portal will also have information on availability on ICU/ventilator beds, to be updated on a real-time basis.

“The web portal has been designed in a way to ensure availability of beds shall be monitored through the control room established in the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), where details of beds are updated by individual hospitals and remain available in public domain for knowledge of all,” the DGHS said in a status report in HC.

It further said that “hospitals have been directed to keep and maintain ventilators in functional state and that repairs, if any, in this regard should be completed at the earliest”.

The information was placed before a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, which had in February asked Delhi government’s DGHS to apprise it of steps taken to increase capability of ventilator beds and to make people aware about the facilities.

Non-functioning of ventilator beds in Delhi government hospitals was highlighted during the hearing of an issue brought forth by lawyer Ashok Agarwal — a three-year-old admitted in a government hospital in January, suffering from a critical neurological condition, was in dire need of breathing apparatus but had to make do with a manual resuscitator. The Delhi government’s status report said the child died on February 10.

Delhi government’s affidavit, filed by additional standing counsel (civil) Satyakam, said that following the court’s directions, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on March 29, where all medical superintendents of hospitals were present and issues such as repair of non-functional ventilator beds and procurement of more such beds were discussed.

In the meeting, information about creation of a web portal for hospitals was given and an induction drive was conducted for medical superintendents of hospitals to make them familiar with the mechanism.

All hospitals were specifically directed to upload information and an e-mail was sent to hospitals by the Special Secretary (Legal), Health and Family Welfare Department on April 26, 2019.

“However, on perusal of the said website, it was found that hospitals are yet to fully comply with directions to update information. Moreover, directions were given to hospitals to provide latest status of ventilators in the hospitals,” it said, adding that “the process of repairing the non-operational ventilators in other hospitals and making them operational is underway”.