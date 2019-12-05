Policy for mobile towers on wheels

A mobile tower A mobile tower

Seeking to boost revenue and ensure better mobile connectivity, the SDMC Wednesday launched the policy for granting licence to service providers for setting up mobile towers on wheels, officials said.

Under this policy, any new or existing telecom company or service provider can apply for a licence for setting up of cell on wheels within the jurisdiction of SDMC on the basis of monthly rental charges to the tune of Rs 10,000, they said.

