Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Policy for mobile towers on wheels

Under this policy, any new or existing telecom company or service provider can apply for a licence for setting up of cell on wheels within the jurisdiction of SDMC on the basis of monthly rental charges to the tune of Rs 10,000, they said. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 3:06:47 am
Chandigarh, Punjab News, Chandigarh news, Reliance mobile towers, Reliance mobile towers in Chandigarh, Reliance mobile towers Punjab, India news, Latest news A mobile tower

Seeking to boost revenue and ensure better mobile connectivity, the SDMC Wednesday launched the policy for granting licence to service providers for setting up mobile towers on wheels, officials said.

Under this policy, any new or existing telecom company or service provider can apply for a licence for setting up of cell on wheels within the jurisdiction of SDMC on the basis of monthly rental charges to the tune of Rs 10,000, they said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement