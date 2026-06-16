Pak-backed terror syndicate plotting attacks in Delhi-NCR busted; 7 held: Cops

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has dismantled an alleged Pakistan-backed international syndicate operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar. Seven key operatives linked to the network have been arrested, leading to the recovery of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, digital evidence, and a vehicle used in the syndicate’s operations, said officers.

The timely intervention by the Special Cell, according to the Delhi Police, successfully thwarted several planned terror incidents in Delhi-NCR and dealt a significant blow to Pakistan’s alleged proxy warfare strategy through criminal-terror network. The accused were allegedly tasked to target some religious leaders and strategic locations in the Capital.

The syndicate, said officers, was allegedly engaged in the smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition and narcotic substances from Pakistan through Punjab into Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The seven persons arrested have been identified as Anas alias Anas Tyagi (26), Mohit alias Yogi (26), Deepak Agrola (38), Arif alias Pradhan (30), Jatan (29) Sabir (30) from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Karanveer Singh (26) from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. Police said Deepak Ahrola is facing 23 cases, including murder, dacoity and attempted murder in UP.

Investigators claimed that some of the accused were allegedly in direct contact with handlers Bhatti and Gujjar through social media and encrypted communication channels.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said the breakthrough came after the Special Cell received specific intelligence inputs last month indicating that Bhatti, allegedly operating under the patronage of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was conspiring with Gujjar to execute attacks in Delhi-NCR through locally recruited youths.

Acting on the intelligence, police apprehended Mohit near the Bhagirath Water Treatment Plant in Yamuna Vihar of Delhi last week. One illegal pistol, four live cartridges and a mobile phone containing incriminating conversations with Ajmal Gujjar were recovered from his possession.

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Subsequent questioning led investigators to uncover a wider network allegedly involved in trafficking weapons and narcotics into India through drone deliveries across the Punjab border and distributing them in Delhi and NCR.

Investigators alleged that Bhatti and Gujjar had directed certain operatives to conduct reconnaissance of potential targets, including public places and sensitive establishments.

Photographs and videos of these locations were reportedly sent to handlers based in Pakistan for further planning. “The objective was to create fear, disrupt communal harmony and facilitate future terrorist activities. The arrests and seizures prevented several planned attacks from being executed,” Chaitanya said.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team of the Eastern Range of the Special Cell under the leadership of Inspectors Rahul Kumar, Vineet Kumar Tewatia and Ajit Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Kailash Singh Bisht.

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The syndicate reportedly relied on methods such as anonymous social media accounts, disposable mobile numbers, hawala channels, scanner-based financial transactions and dead-drop delivery mechanisms to evade law enforcement scrutiny.

According to police, the network exploited social media platforms and encrypted communication applications to identify and recruit vulnerable youths. Recruits were allegedly lured through financial incentives, promises of quick earnings and glorification of criminal lifestyles.

The investigation further revealed that some accused were initially involved in illegal money-lending operations and maintained firearms to intimidate borrowers. Through social media interactions, they allegedly established contact with Gujjar for procuring sophisticated weapons.

Police claim that members of the group later became involved in trafficking heroin and other narcotic substances from Punjab into Delhi-NCR. Funds generated through these illegal activities were allegedly intended to finance terror-related operations and facilitate further recruitment.

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Investigators also uncovered the alleged involvement of gangster Agrola, who was lodged in Mandoli Jail. According to police, Agrola was introduced to Gujjar through co-accused Anas and subsequently arranged procurement of illegal weapons through associates, including Jatan.

During the entire operation, police claimed to have recovered five sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones containing incriminating chats and voice notes allegedly linked to Bhatti and Gujjar, one SUV used by the syndicate and details of multiple bank accounts allegedly used for transferring proceeds from the sale of narcotics and illegal arms, said officers.

Delhi Police has initiated legal proceedings against all the people who have been arrested, said officers. Efforts are underway to apprehend absconding suspects and identify the wider network of suppliers, financiers and recipients involved in cross-border smuggling operations.

Officers said further probe is underway to establish the full scope of the conspiracy and dismantle any remaining components of the alleged terror-crime syndicate.