Delhi Police: Rs 1 crore each for 14 officers who died in line of duty

Families of 14 personnel of the Indian Army, Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, who died in the line of duty, will be paid Rs 1 crore each by the Delhi government. The scheme was cleared by the Delhi Cabinet in July. A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cleared the names on Tuesday.

The GoM, apart from Sisodia, had Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot as members.

Among the approved cases, one is from the Indian Army, eight from the Delhi Police and five from the Delhi Fire Service.

From the Army, the family of Major Amit Sagar, who had died during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg in January 2017, has been chosen, the statement said.

The family members of DFS personnel Sunil Kumar and Manjeet Singh, who died during fire fighting at the Narela Industrial Area in 2016, have been chosen for the compensation. Others include Hari Singh Meena and Hari Om, who died in action at Vikaspuri in 2017, and Vijender Pal Singh, who died while dousing a blaze at Anand Parbat in 2017. The men from the Delhi Police comprise mostly constables and head constables who died while on the job.

