Monday, June 06, 2022
Delhi Police register FIR against unknown people for sending death threats to Nupur Sharma

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party over their alleged comments insulting the Prophet.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 2:00:13 pm
Nupur Sharma, BJP, Nuur sharma suspended, Delhi Police, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBJP leader Nupur Sharma. (Photo: Facebook/Nupur Sharma)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown people for allegedly threatening and harassing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate last month.

The FIR was registered at the Special Cell’s cyber cell unit under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman and sections of the IT Act.

“We have started the investigation and are looking into tweets and comments posted by unknown persons on Sharma’s video,” said an officer.

On May 27, Sharma posted a tweet alleging that she and her family were being threatened online. She also blamed a fact-checker for posting her video and “inciting” hatred toward her. Sharma later posted several tweets saying her family has been receiving death threats.

After the video of her comments on the Prophet went viral, the Mumbai and Hyderabad police booked Sharma for inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party over their alleged comments insulting the Prophet.

