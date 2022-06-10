Delhi Police question Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son over ‘involvement’ in rape case

The Delhi Police Friday questioned Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi, who has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in Jaipur and Delhi last year.

This comes a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case. The police had registered an FIR against Rohit after the woman brought forth the charges. “When I called him, he said he is the son of a minister and nobody can harm him… He brags about his money and power and in the end, says people won’t even know where I have disappeared. The Bhanwari Devi case will be repeated,” the woman stated in the FIR.

The woman said that she registered the case in Delhi because she feared she would not get justice in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, and added that associates of the accused have been “defaming” her.

Last month, a team of 15-20 police personnel, headed by an ACP rank officer, reached Joshi’s residence in Jaipur, but they found that the house was demolished. They later searched another house in the Civil Lines area, but Rohit was absconding. “Police have informed his family members about the case and asked them to inform them of his whereabouts,” police sources said. He was absconding and applied for anticipatory bail before a Delhi court.

A day after the court granted anticipatory bail to him, Rohit joined the investigation on Friday morning at the Sadar Bazar police station where the investigation officer questioned him for three hours.

In her FIR, the woman has accused Rohit of raping her on multiple occasions between January 8, 2021, and April 17 this year. The FIR stated that the woman had a miscarriage and was abducted to force her into marrying Rohit. The charges against him include drug use, criminal intimidation, molestation, and use of unnatural offences.

Mahesh Joshi is considered one of the most-trusted loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Last year, Joshi was summoned by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in the phone tapping case filed against Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Gehlot, on a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.