Delhi Police PCR unit will be part of the district police starting September

From September 1, the Delhi Police PCR unit is set to be integrated with the district teams. In a crime review meeting on Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told all 15 DCPs that 8,000 personnel from the PCR unit would first be integrated with the district police. He also said this will be followed by separating investigation from law and order.

“During his crime review meeting on Saturday via video-conferencing, he informed the DCPs that the PCR unit will be merged with the district police from September 1… They are also separating investigation and law and order,” said a senior police officer.

Usually, on receiving a call on 112 at the control room, a PCR van shares brief facts of the incident with the district police and heads to the spot. As per the new plan, an officer said, “PCR vans will now merge with the district police and personnel from the local police station will travel with the PCR van.”

Asthana, who took charge of the force on July 28, told the DCPs in his first meeting that he wants to implement a three-shift duty system in Delhi and enforce separation of law and order over the next two months.

“As of now, it has been decided to depute three more inspectors at every police station and appoint two SHOs for day and night duty. Discussion are on before this can be implemented. For investigation purpose, it has been decided to appoint one inspector, who will be assisted by a team comprising sub-inspectors, head constables and constables. They would be asked to investigate heinous cases and won’t be asked to report for law and order duty,” the officer said.

“Police personnel on the investigation team would be provided help from legal, forensic, scientific, and technological experts. The main objective of separating investigation is to improve the quality of investigation, ensure timely disposal of cases, and improve conviction rate,” the officer said.

Several police commissioners had initiated pilot projects in many police stations to study the feasibility of separating investigation and law and order, but none were implemented.

Asthana has also formed a committee with five officers – Special CP (Special cell) Neeraj Thakur; Additional CP (Crime) Shibhesh Singh; DCP (North) Anto Alphonse; DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo; and Inspector (Crime) Yashpal Malik – headed by Special CP (vigilance) Balaji Srivastava. “The CP has set up the committee to conduct research, generate ideas, take inputs from the legal department and police officials concerned and put up a comprehensive proposal on amendments in the Delhi Police Act, 1978,” said DCP (headquarter) Shweta Chauhan in her order.

Following a discussion with Special CP (police headquarters and general administration) Sivagami Sundari Nanda, the police chief had formed a committee of four special CPs — also headed by Special CP (vigilance) Balaji Srivastava — and asked them to classify police stations into five categories: law and order intensive stations, crime intensive police stations, communally sensitive police stations, VIP intensive police stations, and logistics intensive police stations. “The committee of three special CPs (law and order), along with Special CP (crime), was asked to divide the police stations and submit their report by August 20. Asthana informed us that he would appoint SHOs as per the category of police stations,” said an officer.