Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Delhi Police nab heroin dealers from Dwarka, recover 303 gm of drug

The police searched the apprehended man, Rajesh, and recovered three gm of a moist, red substance from him. A field test kit confirmed this to be heroin, said officials.

Dwarka drug dealerThey added 303 gram of high-quality heroin was recovered from the accused, Najafgarh residents Rajesh and Nancy. (file)

The Delhi Police anti-narcotics cell has arrested a 24-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from the Dwarka area for allegedly selling heroin, said officials Monday. They added 303 gram of high-quality heroin was recovered from the accused, Najafgarh residents Rajesh and Nancy.

Officials said they had received information regarding a drug trafficker in Dwarka. They then laid a trap on the Chhawla-Najafgarh main road and apprehended a suspect on September 13 based on the information. The police searched the apprehended man, Rajesh, and recovered three gm of a moist, red substance from him. A field test kit confirmed this to be heroin, said officials.

According to Harsh Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), “On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to receiving the same from Nancy, who sold heroin in New Roshanpura. When the location was raided, 300 gm of a similar substance in a polythene bag was recovered from her, which was also confirmed to be heroin by a field testing kit.”

A case was registered at the Najafgarh police station under Section 21 (punishment for contravention – manufactured drugs and preparations) of the NDPS Act.

