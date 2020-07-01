Delhi Police Inspector succumbs to COVID-19

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

A 49-year-old inspector of Delhi Police, posted with special cell, died at South Delhi’s Max hospital late Tuesday night due to COVID-19. So far, nine police personnel — three constables, three ASIs and two sub-inspectors — have succumbed to Covid-related complications and over 850 police personnel have tested positive.

“Sanjeev Kumar Yadav had been admitted to Max Hospital after testing positive around 15 days ago. He developed fever and was on ventilator after complaining of breathlessness,” a senior police officer said.

Yadav was posted with the south-western range of special cell and received the Police Medal for gallantry this year. He was earlier posted with Crime Branch and Tughlaq Road police station. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife, who was also hospitalised after she was tested positive and two children in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

The first COVID-19 related casualty happened in the Delhi Police on May 5, when a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar, posted in Northwest district, had died of Covid-19 complications while he was on his way to RML Hospital.

