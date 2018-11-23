Delhi Police to hire pvt consultant for Special Cell

In a bid to strengthen the technology wing of the counter-intelligence (CI) unit, the anti-terror unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police is set to hire a private consultant to help with terror-related cases and to teach officers about the latest technology.

The CI unit was set up after an idea to make specialised units was floated around three years ago, when an all-India conference of director generals and inspector generals of police was held on the issue.

“After several meetings, it was decided that the force could take ideas from Telangana Police, which has emerged as a role model for states,” a senior police officer said, adding that at the time, Delhi Police officers did not take the idea further.

Sources told The Indian Express that the CI has two separate units for counter-terror operations — one to deal with “global terrorism” and another related to “terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“A proposal was recently moved before Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik with three suggestions to enhance the cyber team,” police sources said.

An official said it was suggested to hire a consultant from a public sector undertaking (PSU), who will work with them for a particular period. “In another suggestion, it was proposed to either hire a private consultant after following government rules or approach a technical institute to send their students for an internship. During their internship, apart from building data, students could also teach those in the technology wing. Later, a certificate would be given to them,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said a search has been launched by an additional DCP-rank officer to hire officers who are technology savvy.

“After scanning the educational qualification of police officers, it was observed that several sub-inspectors were familiar with latest technology. Now, we have been recruiting them to the CI unit to utilise their educational background. During the initial months, they will work with the outsourced private consultant. They will also be sent for an advanced course to help them learn more,” police sources said.

As reported by The Indian Express last year, the joint commissioner of police (special cell) had proposed to Patnaik that the Special Cell anti-terror unit be recast. The proposal is learnt to have been inspired by the Telangana Police. At the moment, renovation is underway at the CI office in New Friends Colony, and a team will start working from December, added the official.