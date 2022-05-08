Delhi Police forcibly took Bagga away: Punjab Police in DD entry

Multiple daily diary (DD) entries were filed by the Punjab Police at Sadar Thanesar police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, in which they have alleged they were forcibly stopped by the Haryana Police around 10.40 am, held hostage for around five hours, before the Delhi Police forcibly took Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from their custody, it is learnt.

The Haryana Police, on the other hand, mentioned in a DD entry that Delhi Police showed all legal documents and took Bagga’s custody after taking consent from the Punjab Police.

Sources said that Janakpuri police station in Delhi, near Bagga’s home, first received a PCR call at 9.10 am in which his father, Preetpal Singh Bagga, said that some people from Punjab Police had come and abducted Bagga. “Another PCR call was received at 9.29 am from a police personnel, who said he is posted with the Punjab Police and that he had come with his Deputy SP to Janakpuri police station to make a DD entry regarding Bagga’s arrest,” a senior police officer said.

An officer said that after the arrival of Punjab Police at Janakpuri police station, officers from Delhi came to know that another team had already picked up Bagga from his house and they were heading to Mohali. “Information of his arrest was immediately shared with senior officers at Delhi Police headquarters, but initially there was no clarity on the next step, and Punjab Police was already on the way. A message was then conveyed from the top brass to intervene since Bagga’s father had also filed a kidnapping complaint, and a message from the control line was flashed at 9.42 am for the Punjab team to be stopped,” the officer said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Haryana Police filed a first DD entry at 10.40 am, mentioning that they had stopped the vehicles of Punjab Police at Khanpur Kolian village after receiving a message from the Delhi Police. “In another DD entry filed at 12.40 pm, they mentioned that they took the team and Bagga to Sadar Thanesar police station, and filed another DD entry at 2.40 pm after a team of the Delhi Police arrived,” a source said.

“As per the third DD entry, filed at 3.30 pm, the Haryana Police stated that a team of Delhi Police had arrived and showed legal documents, including a search warrant issued by a Delhi court to SHO Janakpuri, to locate Bagga,” the source said.

At 4.24 pm, an Additional DG-rank officer of the Punjab Police arrived at the police station and the Punjab Police filed a DD entry at 5 pm. “They stated that they were stopped by Haryana Police for around two hours without being provided any information. They also stated that they were held hostage, and without their consent, Bagga was taken away forcibly by the Delhi Police,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has deployed two personnel outside Bagga’s Janakpuri residence. “We have been asked by a Delhi court… and Bagga has expressed apprehensions over his safety and security. We will make necessary security arrangements,” said a senior police officer.