Delhi Police chief red flags over 77,000 unresolved complaints

Around 77,073 complaints under the Complaints Monitoring and Tracking System (CMTS) of Delhi Police are pending with 15 districts, many of them since 2015, data accessed by The Indian Express shows.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, in his crime review meetings, has stressed on the need to dispose of complaints pending with CMTS, it is learnt.

“In his last meeting, he again discussed the issue of pending complaints, under the CMTS . He expressed dissatisfaction over pendency of such a high number of complaints,” a senior police officer said.

During the review, it was also observed that complaints are not just pending at the district level, but also with officers ranked special commissioner of police and joint commissioner of police, the officer added.

CMTS is a computerised system devised for effective monitoring and redressal of complaints.

Data shows that 176 complaints were pending in 2015; 274 in 2016; 12,610 in 2017; 49,133 in 2018; and 14,880 till April 2 this year.

“Rohini is the top district where 19,461 complaints are pending. In Dwarka, 6,416 complaints yet to be disposed of, while 6,000 are pending in the North district,” an officer said.

In the Northwest district, 5,248 complaints are pending.

Patnaik had also directed all JCPs to hold regular meetings with subordinates in order to address this issue on a war footing.

“The lowest number of pending complaints are with the traffic units, where just 224 are yet to be disposed of,” an officer said.

“The newly formed Outer North district has 314 pending complaints, while Central district has 2,062,” he added.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma explained why most of the complaints were from 2017 onwards: “Before 2017, complaints with DCP’s office or with senior officer came in CMTS, but to keep tab on other complaints too, we added complaints of police station-level to CMTS. That is why the complaints have increased since 2017.”