Over 7,500 new teachers join govt schools in capital

Over 7,500 new permanent teachers joined Delhi government schools, which will increase the proportion of permanent staff to students in schools.

The government had sanctioned 10,000 new teaching posts in 2016, and 7,600 teachers were selected against them.

In an interaction with the new joinees Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “As a teacher you will have to decide whether you need to help children understand or just finish the syllabus. You would be under pressure to rush through the syllabus, but the onus is on you to make your students understand the topics being taught in class.”

In response to a parliamentary question on November 21, it was revealed in the Rajya Sabha there are 22,489 teaching vacancies in Delhi government schools, of which 17,673 are filled by teachers working on a contract basis.

The new appointments will help bring down the dependence of schools on contract teachers.

